Dolores R. Rozell, 90

Dolores R. Rozell of Sioux City, Iowa and formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away on May 19, 2017 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 26 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Dolores R. Lamoureux was born on June 28, 1926 to Clifford and Opal (Ferris) Lamoureux in Akron, Iowa. She graduated from Akron High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Archie Rozell on June 3, 1946 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron, Iowa. Archie passed away in 1993. In her spare time, Dolores enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and crocheting.

Dolores is survived by her son, Roger Rozell of Sioux City, Iowa; four sisters: Lavonne Buum of Akron, Cleone De Bruin of Larchwood, Iowa, Mary (John) Rollins of Akron and Ruth (Jack) Miller of Akron; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Archie; son, Calvin; two brothers: Arnold and Dennis Lamoureux; and two brothers in law: Wayne Buum and Stanley De Briun.