Plymouth County Court News Week of April 24

New Judgments

Jeremy Paul Jimmerson, 24, Kingsley, pleaded guilty to public intoxication. He was sentenced with time served, and a fine of $60 plus court costs.

Linda Jean Carson, 56, Ida Grove, found guilty by court of disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior and was sentenced to time served and court costs totaling $60.

Julie Jean Camp, 49, Yankton, South Dakota, pleaded guilty to fifth degree theft, and was sentenced to time served. She was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $88, plus other court costs totaling $325.

Joseph Eugene Jacobson, 24, Sioux City, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to time served and court costs totaling $195.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Gregory Joseph Danner, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brandon Roger McDonald, Akron, failure to maintain or use safety belts $135 judgment; speeding $125 judgment.

State of Iowa vs. Jose Luis Rodriguez, Le Mars, failure to obey traffic control device $195.

State of Iowa vs. Stephanie Lynn Rogers, Remsen, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $440 judgment.

State of Iowa vs. Felicia Dawn Willie, Westfield, no valid drivers license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Shelly Kay Burson, Sioux City, registration violation, judgment $95.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Antonio Crafter, Miami, Florida, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Benjamin Robert Schmidt, Le Mars, operation without registration or plate $127.

State of Iowa vs. Keith Eugene Ryfoss, Akron, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Derek Edward Johnson, Ireton, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Season Brie Reinert, Remsen, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Lyle Malaney, Sioux City, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Dillon Lou-Dark Horse Anderson, Hinton, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Dana Lynn Christen, Storm Lake, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Terry Jay Maassen, Sioux Center, speeding $90.

State of Iowa vs. Brandon Michael Visser, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ben Robert Johnson, Sioux City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Mary Margaret Lenertz, Farmington, Minn., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Eric Ray Marsh, Westbrook, Minn., maximum gross weight violation $228 judgment; maximum group axle weight vioations, 2 counts $407 judgment.

State of Iowa vs. Shelby Rae Rodgers, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Mark Edmund Plendl, Orange City, speeding, $119.

State of Iowa vs. Amanda Joy Flewelling, Remsen, failure to maintain control $195.

State of Iowa vs. Jacob Donald Kellen, Le Mars, careless driving $107.

State of Iowa vs. Brent Eric Nycamp, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Sergio Wilfrido Salazar, Jr., Rapid City, S.D., speeding $222.

State of Iowa vs. Cale Maxim Simmer, Le Mars, violation of instruction permit limitation $127.

State of Iowa vs. Mackenzie Evelyn Feller, Le Mars, failure to maintain control $200.

State of Iowa vs. Nathan Scott Borneke, Eagle Lake, Minn., dark window/windshield $127; operate commercial vehicle presence of alcohol, $174.

State of Iowa vs. Bertina Marie Ebel, Cherokee, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Larrisa June Dice, Merrill, registration violation $87.

State of Iowa vs. Shirley Kay Ruhland, Hinton, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Bill Alan Powell, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Kristin Jean Thorn, Hartley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Erin Sara Bosma, Sioux Center, failure to carry registration card $87.

State of Iowa vs. Cory Dwayne Vandervliet, Luverne, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Krista M. Gramlow, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Ernest James A. Bowman, Hawarden, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Laura Sue Ruger, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Tanya Lynn Jackson, Hawarden, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Jerrod Anthony Murr, Muskogee, Okla., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Cindy M Dimmitt, Sibley, speeding $87; failure to have valid license/permit while operating vehicle $330 judgment.

City of Hinton vs. Michelle Renee Nocita, Billings, Mont., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Calvin Brian Rohlk, Holstein, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Michael Raymond Ahlers, Hartley, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. James M. Stearns, York, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Teramed Bekele Damte, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Sergio Ascencio Alvarado, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding, $87.

City of Hinton vs. Colten Brooks Rozeboom, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Michael Loring Monday, Loveland, Colo., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jonas Lopez Maradiaga, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Kim Vonk, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Warren W. Koehler, La Vista, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Maria Dawn Korver, Maurice, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs.Tasha Renae Gruhot, Grand Forks, N.D., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Justin James Allaway, Le Mars, unlawful passing of school bus, found guilty, judgment $217.

City of Le Mars vs. Wendy Renee Frohwein, Sheldon, operation without registration $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Michael Paul Lehner, Remsen, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Monte L. Laaker, Fremont, Neb., speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Pascual Zayas Bolmey, Sheldon, speeding $114 .

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.