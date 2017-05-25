MS Track races at Hinton

By: Jillian Hyer

On Friday, May 12, the Akron-Westfield middle school track teams headed to Hinton to compete with multiple schools.

The A-W girls placed 7th overall.

In the 100M Dash Hailey Wilken placed 2nd and Marinda Moore placed 7th.

In the 200M Dash Taryn Wilken placed 7th.

In the 400M Dash McKenna Henrich placed 8th.

In the 800M Dash Sydney Parks placed 12th.

In the 100M Hurdles Hailey Jackson placed 10th.

In the 200M Hurdles Madison Green placed 11th and Nola Schierling placed 12th.

In the 4x100M Relay A-W placed 2nd and 15th.

In the 4x200M Relay A-W placed 4th.

In the 4x400M Relay A-W placed 5th.

In the 800 Sprint Medley A-W placed 2nd.

In the Distance Medley A-W placed 6th.

In the 4x100M Shuttle Hurdle A-W placed 5th.

In the High Jump Tori Nemesio placed 9th and Sabrina Gutierrez did not place.

In the Long Jump Hailey Wilken placed 2nd, Aubie Hartman placed 9th and Taryn Wilken placed 12th.

In the Shot Put Hailey Watkins placed 6th, Sophie Knuth placed 8th and Nola Schierling placed 18th.

The A-W boys placed 8th overall.

In the 100M Dash Carter Meinen placed 12th and Tanner DeRochie placed 15th.

In the 200M Dash Haden McMahon placed 11th and Riley Ericson placed 14th.

In the 400M Dash Elijah Hoffer placed 12th and Haden McMahon placed 14th.

In The 800M Run Ashton Otten placed 6th.

In the 1600M Run Landon Schuknecht placed 14th and Bryce Jurgensen placed 15th.

In the 100M Hurdles Parker Britton placed 8th and Carter Meinen placed 10th.

In the 200M Hurdles Carter Meinen Placed 10th.

In the 4x100M Relays A-W placed 14th.

In the 4x200M Relay A-W placed 6th and 12th.

In the 4x400M Relay A-W placed 9th.

In the 4×800 A-W placed 7th.

In the 800 Sprint Medley A-W placed 10th.

In the Distance Medley A-W placed 7th.

In the High Jump Parker Britton did not place.

In the Long Jump Jader Briggs placed 9th, Levi Small placed 17th.

In the Shot Put Brett Tentinger placed 8th, Carter Anderson placed 10th and Kaden Hebert placed 11th.

In the Discus Throw Brett Tentinger placed 6th, Sam Mullinix placed 7th and Carter Anderson placed 16th.