Question of the Week

By: Autumn Stowe

This week students and staff were asked “What will you miss most about the seniors, and Why?”

Truc Ly Bui answered, “Third period together in Mr. Thonstad’s class, because they were so nice to me, and we always had lots of fun together.”

Lilly Stabe responded, “I will miss being on their team for sports and other activities, as well as their smiling faces because they’re always kind to me and they don’t treat me as an “underclassmen.”

Kiana Appley said that she will miss, “The energy they bring, and all the laughs.” She also added that, “It will be boring when they’re gone.”

Brendan Kroksh said that he will miss, “Their presence, because they made school fun and enjoyable.”

Jillian Hyer stated, “I will miss their interest in the arts, because I’ve noticed that the Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshmen don’t have the same passion for the arts as the seniors do.

Ean Beavers said, “I’ll miss the conversations, because with some seniors I could just vent to them and they would listen. With them being gone, I’m losing quite a few friends.”

Cameron Bergman responded, “Paxton Giedd, because he’s a cutie.”

Best of luck to the seniors in the next chapter of their lives…They’ll surely be missed at Akron!