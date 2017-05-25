MS Track Finishes Season at West Sioux

By: Ean Beavers

The girls placed 7th overall at the final meet of the season.

In the 100M dash Hailey Wilken placed 3rd, Aubie Hartman placed 4th, and Addison McMillan placed in 9th.

In the 200M dash, placing in 6th was Taryn Wilken and in 9th was Jersey Wendel.

In the 400M dash, Elise Knapp placed 3rd.

In the 100M hurdles, Presley Marnach placed 6th.

In the 200M hurdles, Madison Green raced to 9th place.

In the 4x100M relay A-W placed 2nd and set a school record.

In the 4x200M relay A-W earned 3rd place.

In the 4x400M relay, A-W placed 2nd.

In the high jump, Sabrina Gutierrez placed 5th and Tori Nemesio 8th.

In the long jump, Hailey Wilken made 3rd and Taryn Wilken made 8th place.

In the shot put, Sophie Knuth made 7th place.

The boys earned 6th place overall in the track meet.

In the 100M dash, Tanner DeRochie made 6th place and placed 7th in the 200M dash.

In the 4x100M relay, the A-W boys made 5th place.

In the 4x200M relay, A-W raced to 5th place.

In the 4x400M relay A-W boys earned 6th.

In the 4x800M relay A-W boys made 5th.

In the high jump, Tanner DeRochie placed 5th.

In long jump, Jader Briggs jumped to 9th place.