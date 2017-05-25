A-W takes eleven to state track

Eleven members of the Akron-Westfield track team traveled to Des Moines to participate in the state co-ed track meet May 18-20. A-W state track qualifiers in Class 1A: Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Kiana Appley, Leighton Blake, Ty DeRocher, Cal Eskra, Callie Henrich, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens, Kailee Tucker, Brynn Van Eldik.

Boys Head Coach Kent Johnson said, “I felt we ran some good times considering the weather conditions especially on Friday and Saturday. I think the guys enjoyed their stay at the state meet running some personal bests for the season.”

Girls Head Coach Eric Walkingstick said, “I was very excited this year how much the kids improved and just the effort throughout the year was extraordinary. It was a great group of kids. They’re great track athletes and they’re even better human beings. They went down and represented us very well. They did everything we asked them to do. I’m very proud of their efforts and accomplishments this season.”

The top eight finishers received medals at the track meet. Medals for A-W:

• Austin Allard placed sixth in the Long Jump with a jump of 19’10”

• Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team of Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, Ty DeRocher, and Leighton Blake placed eighth with a time of 1:01.28. In the preliminaries they ran 1:01.01 to set a new school record

• Callie Henrich placed sixth in the Shot Put with a throw of 39’1.25” and seventh in the Discus with a throw of 118’

• Kiana Appley placed sixth in the Long Jump with a jump of 15’10.25”.

Other places

4×200 Meter Relay Team of Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, Cal Eskra, and Leighton Blake, 11th with a time of 1:33.48

4×100 Meter Relay Team of Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, Cal Eskra, and Leighton Blake, 13th with a time of 45.36

Ty DeRocher, 15th in the 110 Meter High Hurdles with a time of 15.79

Kailee Tucker, 21st in the High Jump with a jump of 4’8”

Shaylee Siebens, 12th in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.057.

Also participating at state but not placing was the girls 4×100 Meter Relay Team of Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, and Shaylee Siebens.