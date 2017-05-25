A-W girls advance to State!

The Akron-Westfield girls golf team won round two of regionals in Class 1A May 22 at Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore, IA, advancing to the state tournament May 30-31 at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown. Shot gun start at 9 a.m.

The team shot a 383 in the Region 1 Final with second place and qualifier going to Newman Catholic who shot a 409.

Individual qualifiers for A-W were Ann Hedlund finishing first with an 87, Bailey Davis, tied for third with a 92, and Brooke Koele, tied for fifth with a 95.