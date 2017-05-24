And the fun begins!

By Hank Krause

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! ‘Tis the season to be jolly, by golly! Occasionally the sun shines and it becomes softball season again.

The Akron-Westfield girls are looking for another trip to Fort Dodge and the State Tournament. A-W has been there 14 out of the last 16 years.

Their coach Todd Colt has an incredible record of 512 and 55 during his tenure. He is ably assisted by his long-time assistant Kent Johnson. Also helping with the duties are A-W graduates and former all-staters Kayla Tindall and Shelby Johnson, who also handle the junior varsity and junior high kids.

A-W returns four seniors and good ones they are, with Bailey Davis, Ann Hedlund, Danika Tindall, and Jessica Hansen.

Underclassmen who will be joining them on the field are Kammi Bishop, Kiana Appley, Brynn Van Eldik, Courtney Waterbury, Danika Smith, Jaden Harris, Alayna Mullinix, Kailee Tucker, Autumn Bundy, Raileigh Edwards, Toria Nemesio, Hailey Wilken, Elise Knapp, and Kayla Johnson.

The 2017 season begins on Tuesday, May 23 at home. We were to start a day earlier but due to the golf meet, it’s backed up a day. We play Le Mars Gehlen on the 23, followed by games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and the Kingsley-Pierson Tourney on Saturday. That should get us started and should be enough to get everyone back in shape again.