West Sioux sends nine to state track

Nine members of the West Sioux track team traveled to Des Moines to participate in the state co-ed track meet May 18-20. West Sioux Class 1A state track qualifiers: Emma Avery, Hunter Dekkers, Zach Hulshof, Kade Lynott, Jake Lynott, Zach McKee, Tasha Peterson, Hailey Pullman, Brooklyn Steever.

The top eight finishers in each event received medals.

Highest finishers for West Sioux were Jake Lynott who placed second in the Long Jump with a jump of 20’9.5 for the boys and Hailey Pullman who placed third in the 1,500 Meter Run with a time of 4:57.03 for the girls. Hailey also medaled in the 800 Meter Run by placing seventh with a time of 2:24.50.

Other placings

Jake Lynott, 10th, 400 Meter Dash with a time of 51.90

Zach McKee, 16th, Discus with a throw of 125’10”

Distance Medley Relay girls team of Emma Avery, Tasha Peterson, Brooklyn Steever, and Hailey Pullman, 16th with a time of 4:32.32

Jake Lynott, 16th, 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.40

Also competing at state but not placing was the boys 4×100 Relay Team of Kade Lynott, Zach Hulshof, Jake Lynott, and Hunter Dekkers.