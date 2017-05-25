Ireton native to speak at Memorial Day Program

The Two Oakes American Legion Post No. 254’s Memorial Day Program begins at 10 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden.

The keynote speaker will be Chaplain Capt. Cory Van Sloten who grew up in Ireton, graduating from Ireton Christian School, Unity Christian High School, Dordt College and Western Theological Seminary.

Van Sloten, a third generation veteran, currently serves as Chaplain for the 1st Squadron 113th Calvary Regiment, which is under the 2nd Brigade Combat team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard. He has been in the Iowa Army National Guard for the past 24 years.

Van Sloten previously served as an infantry man, a Motor Transport Operator and a Chaplain Candidate. He was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2005 as a Motor Transport Operator in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on terrorism where he was awarded the Combat Action Badge and the Army Commendation Medal.

Van Sloten resides in Maurice with his wife, Arla and three of his four children. His primary vocational calling is serving as pastor of the Lebanon Christian Reformed Church in rural Sioux Center.

Van Sloten is the grandson of Ann and the late Henry Van Sloten of Hawarden and the late Arie and Rena Van Dyke of Orange City.

There will be 14 new veterans’ flags dedicated as well as the 100 flag poles at the Memorial Day Program.