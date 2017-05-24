LuIda Abrahamson, 94

LuIda Abrahamson of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Union County South Dakota and Akron, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Fort Collins, after a brief illness. Memorial services for her will be held in Fort Collins at the Allnutt Funeral Home, May 27 at 2:00 pm. Services and final interment will be held at the Brule Creek Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, South Dakota, May 31 at 1:00. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and leave a personal note to the family at www.allnutt.com

LuIda Olive Abrahamson was born May 25, 1922, near Nora, South Dakota, to Emil and Anna Klemme. She was baptized July 2, 1922, at Peace Lutheran Church in Alcester, South Dakota, and confirmed in 1936 in Brule Creek Lutheran Church by Rev. W.I. Aamoth.

LuIda lived her early years on a farm near Spink, South Dakota. She married Olaf Abrahamson January 19, 1942, and they resided on the family farmstead until 1971, when they moved to Akron. Olaf passed away on January 30, 1987, at their home in Akron. LuIda later moved to Fort Collins in 1999.

LuIda taught school for 26 years, retiring in 1984. She attended Southern State Teacher’s College, Morningside University and graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1970. She had been a member of Brule Creek Lutheran Church since 1929. She served as Sunday School teacher and superintendent for many years and also as Ladies Aid officer. She was a past member of Union County Extension Club for several years serving as chairman for 2 years. She also was member of Women’s Federated Club, Lions, Senior Citizens Club, Golf Club and card clubs. She enjoyed traveling, having been in 48 of the 50 states plus Mexico and Canada.

Teaching school was a pleasure for her. After teaching eight grades in a rural one-room school for several years and then several years in Akron Community Schools she would always say, “I never had a student whom I did not like.” She also enjoyed sports on TV, puzzles of all kinds, playing cards and reading. Most of all she enjoyed her family for which she was forever thankful. She would often say, “Thank you Lord for a wonderful family.”

LuIda is survived by her three sons James (Ceecy), Larry (LeAnn), and Curtis (Janene); ten grandchildren: Daniel, Deborah (Naoshi), David (Karen), Robert (Megan), Ryan (Tina), Marie, Collin (Heather), Timothy (Heather), Thomas (Adrianna), Tytus (Caroline); and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Marge Flados of Harlingen, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

LuIda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olaf; her younger sister, Agnes Kinsley; brother-in-law, Berdell Kinsley; brother, Laverne Klemme; sister-in-law, LaVonne Klemme, and brother-in-law, Norman Flados.