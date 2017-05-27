Gina Ann Kinney, 40

Gina Ann Kinney of Meriden, Iowa, departed this world on Thursday, May 25, 2017, after nearly a year long battle with AML cancer with her fiancé, Travis Sandahl, at her side where he had been throughout the whole battle.

Memorial Service will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa, with Pastor Steve Jewett officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home with the family present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Please feel free to wear your Team Gina shirts to the service!

Gina Ann Kinney was born on February 24, 1977, in Cherokee, Iowa to Eugene 'Gene' A. Kinney and Sally L. (Christianson) Kinney. She attended school in Cherokee, IA, and graduated with the class of 1995. Following high school, she attended Kirkwood Community College and Western Iowa Tech. During her education she worked at various nursing homes in the area. After college, she began her career doing various jobs in the medical records field. She really enjoyed her time working with the many people at the care centers as she helped them convert to electronic medical records.

Gina enjoyed astronomy, spending time with her Chihuahuas: Sammy and Peanut, sitting outside on the farm, and spending time with her friends. Gina had an infectious smile and laugh that will be missed. Gina had a good attitude all the way through, never complaining about treatments or setbacks. She was especially grateful for the care she received and the support from family and countless friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Travis Sandahl of Meriden; Dad, Gene Kinney (Gail McDonald) of Meriden; Mom, Sally Kinney of Akron; a second mother, Pat Haage of Akron; brothers: Travous Kinney of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Levi (Becky) Kinney) of Le Mars; a niece, Naomi Kinney of Le Mars; and her dog children: Sammy and Peanut.