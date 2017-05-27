Louise Klemme, 80

Louise Klemme of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at her home near Akron.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – Preston Township, rural Akron. Reverend Lil Johnston will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be after 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2017, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Margaret Louise Pickle was born on May 24, 1937, in Johnson City, Tennessee, the daughter of Eugene and Essie (Feathers) Pickle. She attended country school in Tennessee and graduated from Daniel Boone High School in Johnson City in 1955.

She met Daryl Klemme while he was stationed in Fort Knox. They were united in marriage on March 20, 1959, in Johnson City. After their marriage, Louise and Daryl moved back to the family farm east of Akron. Louise was a homemaker for her family.

She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – Preston Township where she taught Sunday school and was active in the ladies’ aide for many years. Through the years, she enjoyed cooking and looking for new recipes. She also enjoyed shopping and collecting “Precious Moments” figurines. But most of all, she loved the times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending all of their activities.

Survivors include her husband of over 58 years, Daryl of rural Akron; two daughters, Kathy (Scott) Weenink of Akron and Jennifer (John) Daiker of Sioux Falls, SD; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Klemme (special friend, Jerry Petersen) of Akron; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jessica (Clint) Hughes of Westfield, IA, and their children, Makenzie and Brooklyn; Cassie (Joel) Iseminger of Akron and their children, Cooper and Judd; Chance Klemme of Akron; Trisha (Thad) Finzen of Ireton, IA, and their children, Zac, Brittani, and Alyssa; Nikki Weenink (special friend, Daniel Martinez) of Hawarden, IA, and their daughter, Shelby Martinez; Ashley (Cody) Van Dieren of Hawarden, and their daughter, Harley; Jacob Daiker of Sioux Falls, SD; and Joshua Daiker of Sioux Falls, SD; her brother, Wayne (Betty) Pickle of Gray, TN; her sisters, Imogene (David) Shepherd of Elizabethtown, Tennessee, Virginia Dugger of Johnson City, TN, and Doris Patton of Tucson, AZ; her sister-in-law, Aretta Pickle of Johnson City, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeff Klemme; and her brother, Ivan Pickle. ﻿