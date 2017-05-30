‘Crop Scouting Basics for Women’ workshops begin June 8

Crop Scouting Basics for Women is a multi-session workshop being offered to women who are interested in learning about crop scouting basics.

This series of workshops will be held on June 8, 22, and July 6 at the Iowa State University (ISU) Northwest Research Farm located at 6320 500th St., Sutherland.

The first session will be held on June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., with supper beginning at 5:30 p.m. The focus will be on crop development and staging to find what is “normal” in order to help identify what is “not normal.”

ISU Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Joel DeJong will be leading all sessions with assistance from summer agronomy intern, Dawn Henderson. Weather permitting the majority of the time will be spent out in the field with hands-on learning and experiences. Participants are reminded to come prepared for outdoor activities and dress appropriate for the weather.

Each session will be approximately two hours long; attendance at all sessions is encouraged, but not mandatory.

There is a $10 charge to participate in each session to cover supper and material costs. Register online at https://form.jotform.us/plymouthcountyextension/cropscoutingbasicsforwomen or by contacting Dawn Henderson at dawnh_ext@iastate.edu.

For further questions please contact either Dawn Henderson at dawnh_ext@iastate.edu or 563-608-9314, or contact Joel DeJong at jldejong@iastate.edu or 712-540-1085.