50 years of wedded bliss

Daryl and Lonny Myers of Akron will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10.

Daryl Myers and Lonny Mattas were married on June 10, 1967 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Le Mars, Iowa. The couple has four children: Robert Myers, Shawn and Mandy Myers, and Josh and Brandi Myers all of Akron, and Jay and Beth Myers of Mechanicsville, Md. They have also been blessed with eight grandchildren. Both Daryl and Lonny are now retired.

An Open House celebration is planned for the Myers on June 10, 2017, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on 350 Main Street in Akron.