Akron-Westfield National History Day students will be working for tips to help fund their journey to Washington, D.C. Tip Night is Tuesday, June 6, 5-7:30 p.m. at Akron Pizza Ranch.

Those attending the national competition will present their projects following Tip Night at 7:30 p.m. at the Akron-Westfield Auditorium. The public is invited to attend.