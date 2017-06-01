Iowa Governor and Lt. Governor stop in Hawarden

By Dodie Hook

A woman governor in Iowa – historic.

A local man appointed Lt. Governor — fantastic.

Iowa’s first woman governor, Kim Reynolds, greeted a large crowd in Hawarden, the hometown of her appointed Lt. Governor Adam Gregg May 26. This followed a stop in her hometown, Osceola, the night before.

Gov. Reynolds was sworn in May 24 as Iowa’s 43rd governor and its first female governor following Gov. Terry Branstad’s resignation to become United States Ambassador to China. On May 25, she appointed Hawarden’s Adam Gregg as Lt. Governor.

“Congratulations to Kim Reynolds on becoming Iowa’s newest governor and for making history as its first female governor. From her public service at the grassroots of Iowa as a county treasurer then to state senator and lieutenant governor, Governor Reynolds walks into the governor’s office in touch and with the experience, ability and know-how to hit the ground running in her new job. Iowa is in good hands under her leadership, and I look forward to working with Governor Reynolds on behalf of Iowans,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa in a press release.

School buses brought many young West Sioux students to see the Governor and Lt. Governor.

The “Pledge of Allegiance” was recited and members of the West Sioux Choir sang “The National Anthem” to kick off the event.

Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra introduced the Governor stating, “I have the privilege to introduce some special friends today.”

Gov. Reynolds noted she is a fifth generation Iowan growing up in Charles City. During her speech, she stated her No. 1 priority is tax reform. She said education is also a top priority.

The Governor told the young people in attendance, “If you’ve got a passion for something, go for it.”

Gov. Reynolds introduced Lt. Gov. Gregg saying at 34, he is the youngest member on her cabinet.

The Lt. Governor was teary-eyed as he was overwhelmed with all the people in attendance and support of his hometown and took a moment to collect his thoughts.

Lt. Gov. Gregg told a story about himself as a second grader at West Sioux. He learned Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad was coming to Hawarden, and he wanted to meet him. As he rode his bike to see him, the governor’s car was just taking off but he was able to stop the car. Gov. Branstad got out and gave him an autograph. Gregg had the autograph framed and he held it up for the audience to see.

“God has a plan long before we know about it,” Gregg said.

Gregg thanked the West Sioux School District and two teachers who had an impact on his life: Steve Johnson and Kathy Noble.

Gregg told the West Sioux students in attendance, “You are at a history-making day in your hometown. Don’t ever forget this.”

Lt. Gov. Gregg also talked about his grandfather, Glenn Gregg of Hawarden, who had an impact on his life and at 92 he still has an impact.

The Lt. Governor is a sixth generation Iowan being born in Hawarden. He married his West Sioux High School sweetheart, Cari, and they have two children Jackson and Lauren. His parents are Larry and Carol Gregg of Hawarden.

Gregg was the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Iowa in 2014. He lost to long-time incumbent Attorney General Democrat Tom Miller. He was appointed by Governor Terry Branstad to serve as the Iowa State Public Defender on Dec. 8, 2014, the office he held until being appointed Lt. Governor.

“Congratulations to Adam Gregg on becoming Iowa’s Lieutenant Governor. Governor Reynolds understands firsthand the importance of having a full team in the governor’s office working for Iowans, and this appointment reflects an appreciation for the fact that Iowans deserve no less than full and functioning leadership of state government. I look forward to working with both Lieutenant Governor Gregg and Governor Reynolds on behalf of Iowans,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa in a press release.

Another West Sioux graduate and Ireton native, Ryan Koopmans, 35, was appointed senior legal counsel and chief policy adviser. Koopmans was unable to attend the event. According to the Lt. Governor, he had to work!

In reference to the two West Sioux graduates on her cabinet, the Governor asked, “What’s in the water here? We want some!”

Following the speeches, Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg visited with attendees and signed autographs with all who wanted.