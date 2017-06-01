A-W opens season with win over Gehlen

by Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerner boys’ team opened up the 2017 baseball season on June 25 at home versus the Le Mars Gehlen Jays. It was a very close game as the two teams battled to a 3-2 win for A-W.

A-W opened in the first inning with Dylan Irizarry walking then later scoring on a couple of errors. Aaron Allard followed with a hit, but a wild pitch and a couple of errors let him score.

Gehlen came back in the record as Colin Wise singled to get on base. Irizarry then balked to move Wise over. He later scored on a Gerardo Beltran hit.

Gehlen scored one more run in the third as Colin Budden got a hit, only to score later on an error.

It stood at 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh, when Conner Anderson singled. and AJ Nemesio laid down a bunt at the plate.

Gehlen fielded the ball and then launched a throw that came close to the “horseshoe pit.” Anderson came all the way around as the Jays were trying to corral the ball.

Final score was A-W 3, Gehlen Catholic 2.

A-W collected only four hits for the night, and all were singles. Gehlen did out-hit A-W seven hits to four.

LGC 0-1-1-0-0-0-0 = 2-7-5

AW 2-0-0-0-0-0-1 = 3-4-5