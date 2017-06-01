A-W girls open season with win

by Hank Krause

The A-W girls opened the 2017 softball season on May 22 by playing Le Mars Gehlen Catholic at home.

On a cold, damp, miserable night to watch a game, the girls had mercy on the fans by posting a 12-0 pounding of the Lady Jays in three innings.

Bailey Davis jumped into the circle and tossed a no-hit shutout at the Lady Jays. Davis struck out five of the nine batters she faced and only had a 3-0 count in one girl but then fanned her.

A-W scored eight times in the first inning with the big hits coming from Danika Tindall, Ann Hedlund and Courtney Waterbury. A-W later scored two in the second and two more in the third to end it all.

In scoring 12 runs, A-W left eight runners on base. We probably shouldn’t get overly greedy.

It was a great way to start the season despite very little practice time. With all the rain and miserable weather, things have to get better.

LGC 0-0-0= 0- 0-3

A-W 8-2-2=12-10-0