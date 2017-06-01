A-W girls overwhelm West Sioux

by Hank Krause

The visiting No. 9 West Sioux Falcons of Hawarden and Ireton ran into a real hail storm. A-W pounded out an 18-0 win in three innings in an impressive fashion May 26.

West Sioux led off with a hit but it was over after that. The scoring parade started and never ceased until A-W scored 18 runs on nine hits.

A-W led 4-0 and with two outs, A-W scored 14 more runs as they sent 24 hitters to the plate in the first inning.

A-W left three runners on as they loaded the bases before Courtney Waterbury hit a line shot that was caught to end the onslaught.

Ann Hedlund pitched the first inning and then turned the ball over to Jaden Harris. Harris shut down the Falcons except for one suspicious base hit. Harris surrendered one hit to Katey Koopmans. They just happen to be first cousins.

A-W hit the ball well. A certain father and I disagree on whether or not his daughter got on by a sacrifice, base hit, or an error. It’s fun to disagree or agree whichever comes to pass.

WS 0-0-0=0-2-3

AW 18-0-x=18-9-0