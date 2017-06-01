West Sioux hands A-W first loss

by Hank Krause

The West Sioux boys were the visitors May 26 and thumped the Westerners, 5-1.

WS jumped out to a two nothing lead and never looked back. A-W tried to come back as they scored their lone run.

A-W’s lone run came in the second inning as Montana Jackson got hit by a pitch to get on base. Cal Eskra drove him home but that ended A-W’s scoring threat.

Tucker Vander Feen pitched the first six innings for the Falcons which held A-W at bay.

Dylan Irizarry started for A-W and pitched very well. Irizarry gave up five hits but couldn’t get the needed runs.

WS scored two in the second, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth. A-W had some chances but didn’t get the hit when needed.

WS 0-2-0-1-2-0-0=5-5-0

AW 0-1-0-0-0-0-0=1-3-0