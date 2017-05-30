Hawarden’s Avenue of Flags has 14 more

Above, Keynote Speaker Chaplain Captain Cory Van Sloten addresses the crowd during Two Oakes American Legion Post No 254’s Memorial Day Service May 29.

Van Sloten grew up in Ireton, graduating from Ireton Christian School, Unity Christian High School, Dordt College and Western Theological Seminary.

Fourteen flags were presented by family members:

• Captain James Longhorn, Civil War, presented by great great grandson Glen Longhorn, presenter Karen Longhorn;

• Georgie Crow, WWII, presented by her nieces Gail, Jeanne, and Mary Crow, Kay Larsen and Julie Pravecek;

• Jerry Dow, WWII, presented by his children Mary Lyn Grewe and Ken Dow;

• Norman Haines, WWII, presented by his sisters Barbra Kelley and Delores Westcott, presenter Barbra Kelley;

• Robert “Bob” Hodoway, WWII, presented by his daughter Kathy Madsen;

• Herman Holtkamp, Korea, presented by his great granddaughter Aubrey Jean Stahalecker;

• Gary Longhorn, Korea, presented by his brother Glen Longhorn;

• Myron Nelson, Korea, presented by his late wife Deanna I. Nelson, presenters their children Sandra Nelson-Johnson, Glenn Nelson, Duane Nelson, Brenda Dekkers, grandchildren and great grandchildren;

• Eugene Schlumbohm, Korea, presented by his nephew Scott Schlumbohm;

• Russell Westcott, Korea, presented by his wife Delores Westcott;

• Sid Jensen, Vietnam, presented by his sister Suzy Jensen;

Jeffrey Kallsen, Vietnam, presented by his brother and sister-in-law Mike and Terri Kallsen, presenter his nephew Greg Kallsen;

• Wilbert Verros, Vietnam, presented by his three sons Jeremy, Jason, and Brandon; Delbert Zwart, Vietnam, presented by his wife Betty Zwart.