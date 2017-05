Tucker Vander Feen was winning pitcher for West Sioux against Akron-Westfield May 26 in Akron. WS handed A-W its first loss of the season, 5-1. Vander Feen pitched for six innings being relieved by Hunter Dekkers in the seventh. Vander Feen gave up four hits, one earned run in the second inning, one walk, and struck out six.