Do you love to hike, kayak, shoot and use a slingshot? Then this fun filled day is for you!

On Thursday, June 8, the Sioux County Conservation Board will be hosting the Outdoor Skills Day at Oak Grove Park. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes to 4:00 p.m. at the picnic shelter near the river at Oak Grove Park.

Sessions include: shotgun shooting, air rifles, archery, canoeing, fly fishing, woodsmen hike, spear throwing, duck, turkey, and deer hunting, improving outdoor skills and more!

This event is sponsored by 4-H Extension, Sioux County Conservation Board, and the Sioux County Sportsmen’s Club. Lunch and prizes provided by the Sioux County Sportsmen’s Club.

All ages are invited to participate. Youth 8-years-old and younger must have an adult present. Pre-registration is required by registering online at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Sioux.aspx. Spaces are limited. Call Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057 with questions. In case of weather cancellation, listen to KSOU 93.9FM.