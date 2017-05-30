Family Fishing Clinic

A fishing clinic for everyone!

Join the Sioux County Conservation Board and Sioux County Sportsmen’s Club on Saturday, June 10 for a family Fishing Event from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. It will take place at Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. No vehicle pass is needed for the event.

This is an annual event and all ages are welcome. Ages 8 and under need to have an adult present.

We will have fishing instruction, fishing, prizes, casting contest, giveaways. Lunch is provided and lots of prizes! Those 16 years of age and older must have a fishing license to actively fish. Fishing poles are available to those that cannot bring their own. No cost, must pre-register by going to www.mycountyparks.com/County/Sioux.aspx Call Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057 for more information. In case of weather cancellation, listen to KSOU 93.9FM