Arley Kaeberle Philips, 85

Arley Kaeberle Philips of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 8 at Adaville United Methodist Church in rural Merrill with Reverend Merrill Muller officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Merrill. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Arley was born to Walter and Margaret Kaeberle on April 1, 1932 in Vermillion, South Dakota. After she graduated in 1953 from Immanuel Nursing School in Omaha, she married Jason Philips and they moved to Akron to begin a farm together. In their community, Arley became known for her dinner parties, her legendary pies in particular, and her involvement with her church. Her passion for sports, especially the Iowa State Cyclones, was shared by all three of her children.

An avid gardener and a keen card player, Arley enjoyed volunteering her time in her community almost as much as she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her passing is a great loss to the community. Arley will be missed by her family, her friends, her neighbors, and many more.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Arley is survived by her husband, Jason; her son Reid (Camille) of Parkville, Missouri; her daughter Paige of Ames, Iowa; her daughter-in-law Karen of Denver, Colorado; eight grandchildren: Taryn (Brennan) Knott, Addie (Colby) Van Nimwegen, Lauren Philips, Blake Philips, Mollie Cook, Kaeberle Philips, Harrison Cook, and McKenna Philips; and three great grandchildren: Elliott Van Nimwegen, Charley Knott, and Dillon Van Nimwegen.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and her son Paul in 2014.