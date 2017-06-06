Akron-Westfield golfers: State Champions!

The Akron-Westfield girls golf team returned home state champions in Class 1A from the state tournament at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown May 30 – 31. A tough course with a par of 71 for 18 holes.

“The girls handled the pressure of playing in the state tournament very well. We shot the best scores of the year on a difficult golf course. Coach Harris and myself were very proud of the team for the time and preparation they put forth on this journey to become state champions. It was truly an amazing accomplishment by the team and a great experience for all of us,” said Coach Todd Colt.

For the fourth year in a row, the girls have placed in the state tournament. In 2014 they placed third, 2015 placed fourth, 2016 placed second, and in 2017 state champions!

The team scored a total of 738 followed by New London with 753, and West Monona third with 769.

The girls were in first place after the first day but on the second day they fell to second and even to third. The team rallied and came back to win.

A-W had three medalists:

• Bailey Davis placed fifth with 174. She scored 87 on both days and had two birdies.

• Ann Hedlund placed seventh with 177. She scored 87 on the first day, 90 on the second day and had two birdies.

• Brooke Koele placed eighth with 177. She scored 92 on the first day, 85 on the second and had one birdie.

State individual champion was Samantha Knight shooting a 151.

Other scores for A-W:

• Danika Smith placed 40th with 212 (114-98).

• Kayla Johnson placed 50th with 228 (112-116).

• Autumn Bundy and Alayna Mullinix did not finish.

First Round counting scores came from Hedlund, Davis, Koele, and Johnson while the Second Round counting scores came from Hedlund, Davis, Koele, and Smith.