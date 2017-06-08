A-W girls finish ahead of HMS

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerner girls went to work on the Lady Hawks of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and finished the game with a score of 12-1.

A-W scored two runs in the first as they used three hits. Kiana Appley, Danika Tindall, and Jaden Harris all got base hits to get things started.

A-W followed by scoring four times in the second. The big hit was a double off of the fence by Danika Smith. A-W tallied three more in the third as Davis, Jessica Hansen, and Tindall provided the power for A-W to pound out six more hits.

A-W pushed three more in the fourth to give A-W a 12-1 lead. Altogether A-W hammered out 14 hits.

Bailey Davis pitched the first four innings, giving up two hits. Jaden Harris completed by pitching the last inning to get some valuable experience.