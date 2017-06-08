A-W boys blast HMS

By Hank Krause

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn proved to be a five-inning victory for Akron-Westfield at home on May 31.

A-W hammered out 13 hits to score 11 runs en route to an 11-1 beating. A-W was led by Aaron Allard, who got on four times and scored all four times. His brother, Austin Allard, also had three hits as A-W bunched some hits, to take control of things early. A-W scored four in the first but the final inning was the bottom of the fifth with A-W leading 7-1. A-W plated four runs in the fifth to end it mercifully.

Conner Anderson and Nick Jacobs both had two hits each for A-W.

A-W held HMS to three hits. They scored one run in the fourth as they put together a couple of hits.

HMS 0-0-0-1-0 = 1- 3-4

A-W 4-1-0-2-4 = 11-13-1