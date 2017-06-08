Hinton Blackhawks fall victim to A-W

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield softball team visited the Hinton Lady Blackhawks on June 2 and handled the Lady Blackhawks to the score of 12-2 in six innings. Although A-W won by the 10-run rule, it was not without a struggle.

Ann Hedlund pitched the first five innings for A-W, giving up two runs but surrendering eight hits. From my vantage point, it seemed as though the plate umpire was squeezing the plate. The corners were not called so therefore, Hedlund had to go down the middle for a strike.

A-W scored two runs in the first frame as Brynn Van Eldik walked, stole second to set things up. Kiana Appley singled, Danika Tindall sacrificed before Bailey Davis singled to get A-W on the board.

For the night, A-W had 14 hits and also swiped eight bases. It was the same plan — get on base and run.

In the second, Jaden Harris walked, Jessica Hansen got by an error. Van Eldik doubled to plate two more. In the third, A-W scored three runs using a hit batter and three hits to take a seven-zip lead.

Hinton, in the third, bunched four base hits to score their two runs. Hinton threatened in the fifth by getting three more hits but Hedlund pitched her way out of the jam.

A-W put it away in the sixth with two outs. A-W used four straight hits to score three runs to make it 12-2.

Appley had four hits, Hedlund had three, and Waterbury and Hansen each had two to lead A-W.

Bailey Davis relieved Hedlund in the sixth and it was three up and three down.

A-W maintains it’s No. 2 ranking in Class 1A. Their record is now 9-0.

AW 2-2-3-1-1-3 = 12-14-1

H 0-0-2-0-0-0 = 2- 8-4