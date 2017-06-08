A-W upends Hinton

By Hank Krause

The Hinton boys hosted Akron-Westfield on June 2 and fell 9-4. Dylan Irizarry pitched for A-W and held Hinton to six hits before giving way to Nick Jacobs, who finished with an inning of shutout ball.

A-W scored two in the first, one in the second and one in the third. Hinton came back to score three in the third and one in the fourth.

Leading hitters for A-W were Austin Allard, who had three hits; and Kyle Johnson and Conner Anderson who each had two hits.

We had some controversy at the end of the game which was uncalled for. If you don’t like the call, just walk away and forget it.

A-W scored nine runs on 11 hits and four Hinton errors to get the needed win.

A-W 2-1-1-0-0-1-3 = 9-11-1

H. 0-0-3-1-0-0-0 = 4-6-4