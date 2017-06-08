Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in Ireton

By Dodie Hook

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity (SHFH) held a Home Dedication for the Adams family June 3. The moving ceremony took place at the home located at 703 Fifth St. in Ireton.

Above, Kurt Franje, SHFH Sioux County Director, along with the Adams family, for which the home was dedicated, welcomed all who came to the dedication.

At right, the family stands in the living room of their new home – Brandi Adams and her children Dawson Adams (l), Dylan Adams (r), and Aaliyah Martinez.

This project began in 2015 when a family donated their home in Boyden to SHFH. Last May the Adams family was chosen for the home and the next month a ground-breaking was held on the site in Ireton where the home would be. In July 2016 the home was moved from Boyden on to the lot and remodeling began.

Adams was required to put in 350 hours of sweat equity either herself or by recruiting family and friends to help.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with this family,” Franje said, hoping the family will be moved in by the end of June.

Shortly, there will be nine SHFH homes in Sioux County after the one in Alton and Sioux Center are completed.