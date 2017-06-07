Library Reading Program

Children attending the Akron Public Library’s Summer Reading Program are encouraged to bring something for “Show & Tell” each week. On May 30, the theme was “Family-Builders Day,” and children brought something about their family or culture. Children brought an German cross, Irish family history book, Dutch wooden shoes, German stein, and Irish mug. On June 14, the theme is “Community Builders Day” and children are encouraged to bring something to show how they can make their community better. Entertainment will be the Jester Puppets’ production, “Iowa Jones & the Search for the Last Mummy.”