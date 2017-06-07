Plymouth County Court News Week of May 1

Civil Judgments

Midland Funding, LLC., vs. Jennifer R. Williams, costs $85; 3.08% interest from 5/1/17; total judgement $829.48.

Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC. vs. Travis Jay Windle, costs $85; 3.08% interest from 5/1/17; total judgement $1421.30.

Le Mars Investors, Inc. vs. Todd Sechler, forcible entry, cost $0.

Calvary SPV. I vs. Kera Lynn Norton, costs $85; 3.08% interest from 5/1/17; total judgement $1003.30.

United Bank of Iowa vs. David Lincoln Lonergan Kooiman & Jana Miller, costs $85; 3.08% interest from 5/3/17; total judgement $811.27.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Janet Otto, costs $85; installment payments and interest from 5/3/17; total judgement $834.04.

Jason Alan Rassel vs. Randy D. Alexander, costs $95; 3.08% interest from 4/24/2017; total judgment $563.

Langel’s Electric vs. Advantage Plumbing. & Heating et al, judgement against Rick Carpenter, costs $85, plus 3.08% interest from 4/24/17, total judgement $278.84.

Jason Alan Rassel vs. Karen L. Jensen, costs $95, judgement with 3.08% interest from 4/24/17

Midland Funding LLC. vs. Karen Rosales, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/24/17, judgement total $4893.39.

Hawkeye vs. Sara Morrow dba Bad Habit Boutique, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 3/14/17, judgement total $740.

Sapp Bros. vs. Radiator Works & Welding, Rick Wright, jointly and severally, cost $95, 3.08% interest from 4/26/17 totaling $1027.69.

Midland Funding LLC. vs. Trejo Marcos, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/24/17, total judgement $820.66.

L.F. Noll, Inc. vs. Michelle Butcher, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/27/17 totaling $1,442.09.

William Satter vs. Capital Car Wash, Inc., costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/27/17, total $644.

Schuster vs. Go Green Logistics, LLC., costs $97, with 3.08% interest from 4/27/17, total $3,305.86.

Farmer’s Coop vs. Mark Schilmoeller, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/27/17, total $317.33.

General Service Bureau, Inc. vs. Amy L. Linder, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/28/17, total $317.33.

AAA collections vs. Ashley M. Messelhiser, costs $85, with 3.08% interest from 4/28/17, total $1924.45.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Kayleen Ann Hawkins, 35, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jedd David Haynes, 37, Hanska, Minn., failure to maintain control, judgement $195.

State of Iowa vs. Tamara Lynn Mahany, 47, Des Moines, registration violation, $90.

State of Iowa vs. Kathryn Nicole Crawford, 33, Sioux City, speeding, $120.

State of Iowa vs. Kari Lynn Traver, Le Mars, speeding judgement, $114.

State of Iowa vs. John Steven Thompson, II, 35, Pierson, speeding, $114.

State of Iowa vs. Bobbi Jo Lee Ogren,40, Fairmont, Minn., Failure to maintain control, $200

State of Iowa vs. Cailee Ann Conlon, 26, Sioux City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Pedro Perez, 60, Le Mars, failure to use child restraint, $195, failure to use adult seatbelt

State of Iowa vs. Cody David Laughton, 20, speeding, $114.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher Michael Masuen, 35, Le Mars, $173.

State of Iowa vs. Oswaldo Miranda Perez, 30, Sioux City, No valid driver’s license, $330.

State of Iowa vs. Sheila Kay Aldrich, 53, Spencer, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ramon Osvaldo Melgar Sanchez, 39, Henderson, Nev., speeding, 92.

State of Iowa vs. Martin Anguiano, 43, South Sioux City, Neb., no valid driver’s license, $330.

State of Iowa vs. Rochelle Ruth Lundy, 56, Merrill, speeding, $119.

State of Iowa vs. Michaela Jo Luken, Le Mars, possession/purchase alcohol under 18/19/20, first offense, $330.

State of Iowa vs. Carlos Mendoza Gonzalez, 24, Akron, speeding, $173.

State of Iowa vs. Kristen Nicole Rarrat, 22, Jefferson, So. Da., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $200.

State of Iowa vs. Zachary James Hill, 28, Marcus, Failure to comply with safety regulations/rules, $128.

State of Iowa vs. Cody Randall Donelson, 23, Merrill, operation without registration, $128.

State of Iowa vs. Teresa Marie Hon, 56, Le Mars, unsafe passing, $195.

State of Iowa vs. Shane Darrick Dreckman, 44, Le Mars, speeding, $87.

State of Iowa vs. Crista Sue Meinen, 42, Akron, speeding, $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jose Mejia-Villanueva, 40, Sioux City, dark window/windshield, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Carlos Rodriguez, 52, Akron, speeding, $114.

State of Iowa vs. Shay Michael Galles, 17, Remsen, speeding, $114.

State of Iowa vs. Stacey Padilla, 20, Sioux City, speeding, $173.

City of Akron vs. Dennis Lloyd Kitchens, 21, Hurley, So Dak., failure to have valid license/permit, $330.

City of Akron vs. Daniel Lee Nysven, 50, Volin, So. Dak., speeding, $87.

City of Akron vs. Thomas Edwin Huls, 39, Akron, speeding, $87.

City of Hinton vs. Stacy Rae Gran, 48, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Alexander Gerald Hofman, 24, Sioux Center, speeding, $87.

City of Hinton vs. Celia Celiak Contreras, 37, South Sioux City, Neb., $87.

City of Hinton vs. Rusty E. Fowler, 55, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. James Walter Kollbaum, 33, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Fernando Dereck, Zetina Esquivel, 18, failure to yield to vehicle on right, $195.

City of Le Mars vs. Kelly John Couch, 48, Le Mars, failure to have valid license/permit, $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Belinda S. Deets, 44, Westfield, speeding, $87.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Alan Moore, 57, Merrill, speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.