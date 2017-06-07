A-W fourth graders celebrate Arbor Day

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron-Westfield fourth grade students participated in Nebraska’s tree-planting day, which is officially called Arbor Day.

Through an Arbor Day Foundation program, the GFWC Friendship & Service Club sponsored the purchase of trees for each student to take home and plant.

Journalist J. Sterling Morton, who lived and worked in Nebraska, was an advocate for planting trees. He proposed a “tree-planting” holiday.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Arbor Day was officially proclaimed by Nebraska Governor Robert W. Furnas on March 12, 1874 and the day was observed April 10, 1874.

In 1885, Arbor Day was named a legal holiday in Nebraska and Morton’s birthday, April 22, was selected as the date for its permanent observance.

Now, Arbor Day is celebrated across the United States.

Photo cutline:

Akron-Westfield fourth graders celebrating Arbor Day were (Front Row l-r:) Tragan Moffatt, Brody Knapp, Carly West, Emily Small, Allison Palmer, Jacey Myers, Kyle Hebert, Tayte Colt, Lane Hemmelrick, Zoe Heeren, Catherine Stabe, Dawson Trobaugh, Adissen Nielsen, Ashley Zamora-Ruiz, (Middle Row l-r:) CJ Blake, Hunter Jurgenson, Chloe Arens, Cooper Jacobson, Dexter Briggs, Campbell Anderson, Alex Enriquez, Aiden Peterson, Brylie Johnson, Patrick Gutierrez, Lilly Leekley, (Back Rows 3 & 4 l-r:) Austyn Koedem, Josie Jacobs, Lea Van Buskirk, Lainey Schuknecht, Jorja McMahon, Brock Hansen, Tanner Frerichs, Matthew Beierschmitt, Hunter Henrich, Trenton Bergman, Hayden Wahlberg, Ryan Brown, Hunter Welch, Tatum Wilken, Bailey Vander Woude, Evan Linscott, Daynen McKee, Ethan Konye, Sam Miller, Elias Williams, Jordan Fay, Jackson Neubrand, Boe Harris, Allie Swoyer, Corrinne Moffatt, and Makenzie Hughes.