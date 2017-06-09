Barbara “Barb” Coyle, 88

Barbara “Barb” Coyle of Akron, Iowa passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, with a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Parish Rosary, all at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Barbara Ann Lamoureux was born December 21, 1928 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Loretta (Boden) Lamoureux. She attended grade school at St. Joseph Catholic School in Akron and later graduated from Akron High School. Following high school, she went to beauty school in Sioux City.

She was united in marriage to Richard Coyle on September 26, 1949 in Akron. Early on, they lived in Union County, South Dakota until 1956, when they moved to Akron. Barb was a homemaker for her family. Rich passed away August 16, 2015.

Barb was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Akron where she was active in the women’s group for many years. In her earlier years, she was a Cub Scout leader and a Camp Fire Girl leader. Through the years, she enjoyed playing golf and playing bridge. But most of all, she loved the times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Tim Coyle of Onawa, IA, Collin Coyle (Laurie) of Sioux Falls, SD, Diane (Todd) Krekovich of North Platte, NE, Connie (John) Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, Pat (Dawn) Coyle of Olathe, KS, and Dana (Tammy) Coyle of Akron, IA; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; two sisters: Jody and Polly; two brothers: Ted and Jack; and twin grandsons: Michael and Nicholas Coyle.