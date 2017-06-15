A-W scores late to win

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westerner boys scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to get by the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks, 1-0 on June 9.

The game was a classic. It was probably the second best game I’ve ever witnessed, and I’ve seen a couple. The best was a 10-inning shutout by Jack Morris of the Minnesota Twins over the Atlanta Braves.

Dylan Irizarry of A-W and Blaine Harpenau of RSM hooked up in a real pitcher’s dual. Irizarry, a senior, pitched all eight innings, giving up three lone singles while striking out three.

The defense played extremely well as there were some real shots hit and they gobbled them up to lead to an out. Not a single error was committed by either team. Irizarry coaxed the Hawk hitters into 15 ground ball outs.

Harpenau, an eighth grader, also pitched a fabulous game. He gave up six hits while striking out three.

A-W had a chance in the first as Irizarry and Aaron Allard both got base hits but couldn’t get around to score. Later in the game, I thought Montana Jackson had a chance to put A-W up with a dinger, but flew out to deep center.

In the eighth and final inning with one out, Nick Jacobs got a hit and then stole second. Irizarry got hit by a pitch, Aaron Allard got on. Austin Allard, with two out, had a fielder’s choice. A sharp ground ball to third was fielded well. Jacob Wesselman threw home for one to cut down the runner. Allard was safe at first by about a quarter of a step.

Kyle Johnson hit a bloop hit to left center and Irizarry scored to make it 1-0.

A-W’s record now stands at 13-1, and they are noted in Class 1A.

This was a tough week but the kids came through. It was just a great, great game. Too bad you missed it!

RSM 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 =0-3-0

A-W 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-1 =1-6-0