A-W outruns West Sioux

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls travelled to Ireton to play the Lady Falcons of West Sioux on June 7.

West Sioux put up an effort but fell 15-2 in five.

Brynn Van Eldik led off for A-W. West Sioux played a five-man infield to stop A-W’s slap game. Van Eldik rifled one to left center for a triple. Kiana Appley got a single, Danika Tindall doubled and Bailey Davis singled to put A-W up 3-0.

Shady Blankenship led off for WS by walking, stealing second and third, and then Megan Danielson singled her home. Blankenship doubled in the third only to later score on a fielder’s choice.

A-W put five more on the board during the second inning. A-W put four hits together after Jessica Hansen drew a walk.

A-W scored one in the fourth but really put things away in the fifth. A-W sent 12 hitters to the plate to score six runs. The big hit was Van Eldik’s second triple. Danika Tindall doubled and Jaden Harris singled to put things out of reach for West Sioux.

Davis started for A-W and went four innings, striking out seven while giving up two hits. Ann Hedlund finished up for A-W.

A-W’s record now stands at 12-0 for the year.

AW 3-5-0-1-6 = 15-13-0

WS 1-0-1-0-0 = 2- 2-3