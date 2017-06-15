A-W wins on Jackson slam!!!

By Hank Krause

Montana Jackson unloaded for a grand slam home run to beat West Sioux Falcons, 7-4 on June 7.

A-W took the early lead only to watch it slip away, but came back to win it on a dream come true.

Aaron Allard doubled in the first, later scoring on a fielder’s error. In the fourth, Jackson singled followed by hits of Cal Eskra and Conner Anderson to give A-W a 2-0 lead.

West Sioux came back in their half of the fourth as the Falcons used two hits, an error, and a passed ball to take a 3-2 lead. WS added to their total in the fifth by using two hits and a fielder’s choice to make it 4-2.

The seventh and most exciting inning started as Dylan Irizarry got on by an error. Aaron Allard walked and Kyle Johnson singled to load the bases. Montana Jackson then got a hitter’s dream. He got the pitch he wanted and unloaded. His home run went well into left center field as there was “no doubt about it.” It was a great game, and to win it in dramatic fashion was wonderful.

Eskra followed by getting on by an error and Conner Anderson drove him home.

Austin Allard started for A-W, giving up six hits and striking out seven. Nick Jacobs relieved, striking out two while allowing one hit.

AW 1-0-0-1-0-0-5 = 7-14-3

WS 0-0-0-3-1-0-0 = 4- 9-4