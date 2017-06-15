Ireton Community Foundation distributes grants

Ireton Community Foundation distributed grants prior to the West Sioux softball game against Unity Christian June 9. Over $74,000 grants have been awarded to date. Five recipients received grants June 9: Foster Grandparents Program, $300; Ireton Positive Support Program, $600; Ireton Christian School, $860; Ireton Daycare, $1,000; and City of Ireton and West Sioux, $5,000. Two of the recipients were on hand to receive the grants: (l-r) Tammy Sieck representing Ireton Christian School and Mel Schwiesow representing the City of Ireton and West Sioux.