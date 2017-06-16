Plymouth County Court News Week of May 8

Dispositions

Melissa Lee Ebert, 30 of Cherokee, pleaded guilty to two counts of serious injury by vehicle and was sentenced to 5 years in prison on each count, and $750 suspended fine on each count.

Christopher Michael Gorczynski, 23, Le Mars, pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child. He was sentenced to a ten-year suspended prison term, and a suspended fine of $1,000. He was placed on probation for 2 to 5 years and ordered to attend a sex offender program.

5/9/17

Derrik James Jasper, 27, Orange City, driving while license denied or revoked, arrested. He was ordered to pay a fine of $625.

Blake Christopher Wilson, 28, Le Mars, pleaded guilty to the charge of operating motor vehicle while under the influence. This is his third offense. His license was revoked and he was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 28 days inpatient treatment, and a fine of $3,125, and a five-year suspended prison term. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to participate in a reality education program.

Lonnie Lavoy Richardson, 50, Kingsley, was found in violation of his probation

May 10

Jessica Anne Rosenbaum, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft fifth degree. She was ordered to pay a fine of $65.

May 11

Sarah Lynn Buckholtz, 23, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license. She was ordered to pay a fine of $500.

May 12

Carlos Enrique Lulo Martinez, 23, Sioux City, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of no valid driver’s license. He was sentenced to seven days in jail and a fine of $500.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Cerra Jessika Lehman, 23, Le Mars, speeding, judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Timmy Joe Rusk, 49, Sioux City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ann Frances Walker, 45, Sioux City, dark window/windshield $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Sherri Lynn Boyle, 45, Danbury, speeding, judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Adam Thomas Zuck, 27, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability, judgement $440.

State of Iowa vs. Shaina Lynn Rush, 22, Merrill, speeding, judgment $120.

State of Iowa vs. Mark Daniel Baker, 34, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts, judgment $135.

State of Iowa vs. Rodrigo Ayala, 21, Le Mars, speeding, judgment $200.

State of Iowa vs. Angela Rae Horn, 28, Akron, failure to use child restraint device $195.

State of Iowa vs. Jacob William Byma, 24, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Carlos Ramirez Tozcano, 41, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Caitlin Mary Cason, 24, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffrey James Lenninger, 26, registration violation $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ronald Christop Leon Kelly, 27, Sioux City dark window/windshield $127.50.,

State of Iowa vs. Richard Michael Berendes, 60, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. William Tyler Allen, 40, Remsen, dark window/winshield $127.50

State of Iowa vs. Michelle Renee Vos, 42, Sanborn, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Yosvany Landa, 40, Grand Island, Nebr., failure to comply with safety regulations $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Justin Taylor Sanow, 41, Orange City, failure to comply with safety regulations $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Kennadee Mae Moffatt, 22, Sioux City, speeding $$233.75.

State of Iowa vs. Jesse Gilbert Weiler, 29, Le Mars, failure to carry registration card $87.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin Lee Moffatt, 63, Westfield, operation without registration or card $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Darby Dan Holsing, 59, Le Mars, speeding $181.50.

State of Iowa vs. Aliyah Joy Peters, 15, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license $330

City of Akron vs. Alissa Malena Gellhaus, 38, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Richard Allen Devall, 43, Sheldon, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Marcia Elizabeth Finzen, 57, Westfield, speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Steven Michael Struecker, 55, West Bend, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Brandon Adam Myers, 36, Le Mars, speeding, judgment $114.

City of Hinton vs. Terry James Glade, 49, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. John Robert Wagner, 56, Sioux City, speeding $87

City of Hinton vs. Roger Dean Dobernecker, 55, Lakeview, speeding $87

City of Hinton vs. Katie Sue McAllister, 18, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Deanna Lynn Taylor, 30, Cherokee, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Anthony Michael D’Angelo, 22, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Dale Rudolph Fick, 56, Doon, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Scott Wesley Wynja, 47, Sheldon, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Dzhankoy Anzor Villegas, 38, St. Joseph, Mo., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Shyanne Faye Erickson, 19, Doon, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Douglas John Schuver, 64, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Melissa M. Willaman, 42, Omaha, Nebr., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Heath Bradley Coburn, 36, Marcus, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Steven John Kehrberg, Hinton, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Brianna Joi Grant, 17, Le Mars, unsafe backing on a highway $195.

City of Le Mars vs. Nuradin Husein Yishak, 30, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Dawn Tutt, 52, Marcus, speeding, judgement $120.

City of Le Mars vs. Raul Fernandez, 55, South Sioux City, Nebr., fail to obey stop or yield sign $195

City of Merrill vs. Kenneth Samuel Kroll, 25, Le Mars, speeding $120.

City of Merrill vs. Juan Carlos Hernandez, 18, South Sioux City, Nebr., failure to have valid driver’s license/permit while operating motor vehicle, judgment $280.

City of Merrill vs. Swapna Kanuri, 38, North Sioux City, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kasey Lee Miller, 27, Kansas City, Mo., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. James Edward Haworth, 48, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jamee Lynn Carlson, 43, Hinton, speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.