Plymouth County Court News Week of May 17

Civil judgements

AAA Collections vs. Kyle Ray Keleher, costs $95; 3.12% interest from 5/15/17; total installment judgment $984.11.

Accounts Management, Inc. vs. Emily J. & Michael Miller, costs $105; 3.12% interest from 5/16/17; total judgment $287.15.

Credit Management vs. Michael Edward Johnson, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/17/17; total judgment $736.91.

LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. James Dale Mason, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/17/17; total judgment $599.90.

Credit Management vs. David Lincoln Lonergan Kooiman, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/19/17, prejudgment interest, $4.17; total judgment $499.38.

Hawkeye vs. Dawn Violet & Steve Matthew Walding, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 4/18/17; total judgment $2,614.42.

Farmer’s Coop vs. Andrew J. Vaske, costs $85; 3.12% from 5/18/17; total judgment $403.29.

Dispositions

Alexandria Marie Miller, 21, Sioux City, guilty, possession of a controlled substance, second offense. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 173 suspended, one year probation, court costs $100, fine $325, totalling $660.25

Dylan Lee Birkeland, 24, Le Mars, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior, and sentenced to time served, court costs, restitution and other fees totalling $278.

Erich Watson Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse/assault, first offense, he was sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended, probation 180 days, fine $65, court costs $114.50, all other fees totalling $229.25.

Matthew James Templeman, 22, Pierson, probation violation, costs $1,029.82; total judgment $1,164.82.

Tyler Jae Kennett, 20, probation violation, court cost $366, fine $825, and costs totalling $1201.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Lucila Oropeza, 40, Remsen, speeding, judgment $120.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew Vernon Ferguson, 22, Homestead, Fla., speeding, judgment $125.

State of Iowa vs. Ann Frances Walker, 45, Sioux City, dark window/windshield $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher Lee Daugherty, 45, Cherokee, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Carly Marie Rozeboom, 24, Boyden, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Richard William Buman, 43, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua S. Loutsch, 33, failure to comply with safety rules and regulations $135.

State of Iowa vs. Luis Roberto Sedano, 27, Sioux City, no valid driver’s licence $330.

State of Iowa vs. Melissa Lynn Fay, 38, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Kayla Ann Moeller, 21, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jason Eric Denne, 22, Sioux City, failure to maintain control $200.

State of Iowa vs. Sascha B. Collier, 27, Le Mars, failure to yield to vehicle on the right $195.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Felipe, 22, South Sioux City, Neb., failure to maintain or use seat belts $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Hunter Alan McKee, 22, Akron, dark window or windshield $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Thomas E. Nason, Yankton, S.D., failure to maintain or use seat belts $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Douglas Gene De Stigter, 56, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Zachary Robert Hughes, 25, Akron, ATV or ORUV on highway $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Jeremy Charles Beyer, 36, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Marla Michelle Barrett, 46, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Rheanna Jo Schwaller, 23, Westfield, failure to maintain control $195.

State of Iowa vs. Nathan Ryan Easton, 26, Westfield, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Toby Allen Smith, 43, Remsen, failure to display registration plate $87.

State of Iowa vs. Lindsey Jean Addy Todd, 31, Cherokee, speeding $92.

City of Akron vs. Joseph LeRoy Benoit, 60, Le Mars, speeding $168.

City of Akron vs. Gena Kae Hamilton, 49, Cherokee, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Luke Alan Pratt, 39, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Julian Gomez, 23, Sioux City, violation – financial liability coverage $397.50.

City of Hinton vs. Nuru Hussein Ganna, 32, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Hinton vs. Sheryl A. Arent, 61, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Kimberly Jo Imming, 21, Sergeant Bluff, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Alecia Marie Anderson, 39, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Kayla Christine Collins, 24, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Natalie Lynn Page, 29, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Anne Elizabeth Collins, 25, Mapleton, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Anthony E. Cruz, 32, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Timothy J. Heidorn, 58, Utica, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Tina Marie Hansen, 58, Atlantic, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Saundi Karae Fugleberg, 54, Eagle, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Duncan Bryant Patterson, 43, Council Bluffs, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Nancy Marisol Anavisca Martinez, 41, Rock Valley, speeding, judgment $120.

City of Merrill vs. Solis Adrian, 38, Montevideo, Minn., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Tiffany Jean Mayer, 33, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Wyatt Wineinger Mounts, 22, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Barrett Marc Miller, 35, Marcus, speeding $87.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.