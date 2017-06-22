Old Care Center building celebrates rebirth anniversary Saturday

By Julie Ann Madden

When the old Care Center nursing home building was shuttered in August 2013, the Akron community hoped it wouldn’t become an eyesore.

After three years of being vacant, the building is being filled with niche businesses and organizations.

In fact, as the first business celebrates its first anniversary Saturday, it is noted the main floor and basement are completely filled. This leaves only the second floor available for more entrepreneurs’ opportunities.

“We want the building to be an active, vital place for shoppers to come to,” said Mindy Smykle of Mindy’s Designs & Vicki’s Redesigns. “We support each other completely, and congratulate the Groves on their first anniversary.”

First Business

Twin Flames Massage & Wellness Centre was the first business to open in the Care Center.

Owners David and Tambrey Groves, of Westfield, rented the main floor’s east entrance, south wing and dining room area for their business.

As they celebrate their first anniversary, they have leased the main floor’s north wing with plans to expand their services to include spa rooms with a steam sauna, infrared sauna and float tank.

In addition to several modalities of massage therapy, there are several wellness opportunities such as Yoga and Terra Fit classes and a free Relaxation Room for praying, mediating or sleeping.

The Groves invite businesses to bring in products to sell.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Saturday, June 24, they are celebrating with an Open House, which includes tours of their business and a vendor fair.

There will be a silent auction with proceeds going toward the city’s Swimming Pool Project.

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an official ribbon cutting for Twin Flames Massage & Wellness Centre at Noon during the Open House.

Then from 6-8 p.m., a Soul Painting guided mediation by Molly Pace will be held, and Broken Kettle Wine Cellars products and Gnarly Pepper dips will be available.

“I want people to come in and see what we’ve done with the building as a whole in its first year,” said Tambrey.

Second Business

Two Akron women, Mindy Smykle and Vicki LeMunyan, teamed up to offer their sewing and upholstery services to the community and to sell their craft and repurposed items out of the old Care Center building.

They have the southwest entrance leading into a 2,000 square feet area where the nursing home’s chapel and exercise room were. They also use the old ambulance garage at the facility.

This spring long-time Avon salesperson Carol Welch opened “The Avon Store” within Mindy’s Designs & Vicki’s Redesigns.

This business will be open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Third Business

Expressive Arts Studio & Gallery just opened June 13 under the ownership of Vivian Miller, of Akron.

The business entrance is the “blue” door on the west side of the old Care Center building. This used to be the nursing home’s employee entrance and her studio and gallery are located in the old nursing home’s beauty shop and physical therapy room.

Miller hosted her Grand Opening on Tuesday, June 13 of last week.

With art workshops and week-long art camps, there is something for the artist in everyone — whether one is an adult or a child.

Miller plans to offer woodcarving, silk painting, and classes in drawing, watercolor, mixed media and collage. Children’s after school programs and Mommy & Me sessions will include art, music and storytelling.

“I want Expressive Arts to not just be an art center but to be a community center, too,” said Miller, explaining she’d like to have it be a community gathering place where people, including children, can play cribbage, mahjong and chess; work at a puzzle table or assemble Legos and Lincoln logs.

Expressive Arts Studio & Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and on Fridays, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the studio and gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First Organization

The Men’s Coffee Club, which was originally named “Down Under Coffee Club,” is open for camaraderie and coffee 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. or so Monday through Saturday in the nursing home’s former conference room.

It’s a “come as you are and go when you please” affair.

In addition, they rent the basement for woodworking projects under the name “Old Geezers.”