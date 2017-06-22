River’s Bend Wildlife Area campground opens June 30

Camping will officially open Friday, June 30 at the River’s Bend Wildlife Area, just two miles south of Akron along the west side of Iowa Highway 12.

Plymouth County’s newest park includes boating, fishing and walking around the lake as just a few of the fun activities available. There is also a restroom and a picnic shelter. Soon there will also be a dock installed.

For campers, there are 10 camping pads with electricity and water. There is no sewer dump. The cost will be $20 per night. Just put your money in an envelope and place it in the drop-box located at the entrance kiosk. Park rangers will stop periodically to check on campers.

For boating, there is a cement boat ramp, NON-GAS powered boats are allowed but swimming IS NOT!

For fishing, the 20-acre lake, which is Plymouth County’s largest lake, was stocked with Bass and Bluegill in 2015 and Catfish this year.