By Julie Ann Madden

Hiring an interim Akron EMS director and considering the replacement of the town’s second ambulance topped the Akron councilor’s June 13 meeting agenda.

City Administrator Dan Rolfes recommended hiring EMT Lynette Kiger, of Akron, as the interim Akron EMS director to replace Nathan Sturgeon who recently resigned. He suggested the pay be $455 per week. The council vote was unanimous to hire Kiger.

