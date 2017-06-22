Vacation Bible School starts July 31

It’s that time of year again! Vacation Bible School is just around the corner. It will be held from Monday, July 31 – Friday Aug. 4 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 251 Main St. in Akron.

The evenings will start with a light supper at 5:15 p.m., and activities will run from 5:45 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. VBS is for kids from age 3 (must be able to take care of bathroom needs) through students that will be entering sixth grade in the fall of 2017. A Bible School Program and Church Service will be held in the park at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6. There is no cost to participate.

The deadline to register for VBS is July 10 so supplies can be purchased. The registration forms are now available online at www.groupvbspro.com/vbs/ez/akronia2017 or you can get a hard copy by contacting one of the committee members: Dawn Martinsen (568-2895), Arica Schuknecht (568-1015), Lisa Nielsen (565-3191), Kathy Johnson (712-551-6720), Missy Saathoff (568-3858), or Mandy McCully (712-551-6057) or email akroniavbs@google.com.

Volunteers age seventh grade on up are welcome to help as crew leaders for elementary and preschool age groups. Volunteers also needed to help with various activities such as kitchen helpers, station helpers and more. This experience is as rewarding for the volunteers as it is for the participants.