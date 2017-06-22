School Board goes back to class

By Julie Ann Madden

They were handed an iPad, told to click on a QR (Quick Response) Code using an iPad’s QR Reader, and informed they would be using a Kahoot! software game to learn the highlights of Akron-Westfield’s first year of participation in the state’s Teacher Leadership & Compensation (TLC) Program.

Just like typical students, some struggled to follow the technological steps and needed the teachers’ assistance to get into the game.

School board members and administrators present were asked a series of questions pertaining to the work of Teacher Leaders Tracy Frerichs, Grades DK-6; and Angie Rabbitt, Grades 7-12; and the TLC Program.

The Kahoot! game times how fast each iPad user answers the questions and tallies how many chose each of the four multiple choice answers. Each right answer gave the participants points.

Within seconds the teacher leaders knew how much each person participating knew about their subject.

For getting the first question right in the fastest time, A-W Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs earned 907 points.

Winning the competition by accumulating the most points was A-W Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs but Board Member Josh Martinsen also chose a version of Briggs’ name for use in this game.

TLC Program Summary

Here are the questions and correct answers:

• What does TLC stand for? Teacher Leadership & Compensation.

• What Professional Development did Teacher Leaders plan? Project-Based Learning (PBL) and Kahoots.

• A PBL in the elementary was? “All of the above” – QR Coding used for doing scavenger hunts and learning math fact; Preps, an intervention to help with Reading; and Six-Minute Fluency, which teachers used to increase fluency.

• Another fun, loving activity for teachers to use in their classroom was? Breakout Boxes, which are literally boxes with a series of locks. Locks can be directional, words, three-digit, etc. and students or student teams look for clues to open the locks.

For example, Frerichs used dots for the Cat In The Hat breakout box she created for Grades 1-5. Older students’ classes had student teams competing against one another.

• Teacher Leaders worked on getting which grant? Science-Technology-Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) for the elementary grades. It will be implemented this fall.

• Where did Middle School and High School teachers visit to try to find ways to use PBL? New Tech High at Sioux Falls, S.D. New Tech High is a school that is immersed almost 100 percent in using PBL. Over a five-month period, several A-W teachers and school board members visited this PBL school. This fall, A-W teachers will have three days of in-service, presented by the Buck Institute, on Project-Based Learning.

• What data did the Teacher Leaders use to write their final report, which was submitted to the state? “All of the Above” — Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) data on Literacy; Measure of Academic Progress (MAPs) test results for Math and Reading; and Iowa Assessments (formerly known as Iowa Basic Skills Tests) for state-mandated Reading, Math, and Science testing. In addition, other subjects such as Written Expression, Vocabulary and Social Studies are also Iowa Assessment options district officials can choose to use. A-W also test for Social Studies.

We looked at Grades 3-11, said Rabbitt. Seven of the nine grade levels increased their Reading proficiency; six out of nine grade levels increase in Math proficiency and eight out of nine grade levels increased in Science proficiency.

• What Coaching Collaborative Meetings did the Teacher Leaders attend? Meetings led by Jim Knight at Area Education Agency and Steve Barkley in Cherokee.

• How many teacher mentors did the Teacher Leaders meet with? Thirteen.

One teacher wrote, “This has been a very good program for me, and it has tremendously helped keep me in the district,” reported Rabbitt, adding I think TLC is a very good program to have in the district.

• What institute is coming to Akron-Westfield due to the Teacher Leaders’ effort? The Buck Institute.

• Did we meet our retention goal for the TLC grant? Yes.

• What did Frerichs enjoy this year? Co-teaching with other teachers.

With a one-year trial agreement that included Teacher Leaders having the option to return to their previous teaching assignment, Frerichs has decided to return to teaching first grade.

• Which of the following did Rabbitt enjoy this year? Researching educational topics.

“Amazon has been my best friend this year,” she told the school board. “I’m constantly getting new books and stuff like that.”

“In conclusion, this TLC program is a great benefit to Akron-Westfield,” said Rabbitt. “I think we have really grown as educators this year, and I think it is a huge benefit to our school.”