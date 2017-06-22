A-W boys take down Trinity Christian

The Akron-Westfield baseball team took on Trinity Christian of Hull June 12 at home, coming away with a 10-0 win in six innings.

Austin Allard was winning pitcher for A-W. He pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up two hits, no runs, and striking out nine. AJ Nemesio took over pitching duties for the last 1 2/3 innings.

The team had 11 hits with 10 runs including a home run by Montana Jackson, a triple by Austin Allard, and a double by Kyle Johnson, eight RBIs, three base on balls, and six stolen bases by Dylan Irizarry, Aaron Allard (2), Austin Allard, Kyle Johnson and AJ Nemesio.

AW 0-0-5-0-4-1-0=10

TC 0-0-0-0-0-0-0= 0