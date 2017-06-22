A-W girls tame the Tigers

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls pushed their record to 16-0 with an easy win over the Tigers of Trinity Christian of Hull on June 12.

A-W scored four runs in each of the first three innings for a 12-0 win. A-W used nine hits which were aided by four base-on balls, seven wild pitches, six passed balls, and six stolen bases.

A-W scored four times in the first using two hits, four wild pitches, and a passed ball or two. The same thing happened in the second to make it eight-zip.

In the third, A-W strung together four hits to plate four more runs, adding it up to 12.

Bailey Davis pitched for A-W giving up two hits.

The Tigers did make a small threat in the third with two out. A fly out to Jaden Harris ended it for the night.

TC 0-0-0 = 0-2-1

A-W 4-4-4 = 12-9-0