The Akron Rebels played two seven-inning games against the Lennox Reds at Sargent Field in Akron on June 18.

In game one, the Rebels won 4-0 and in game two, Lennox won 3-0.

The Rebels face Beresford June 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Beresford, S.D.; and June 23 they face Canton at 7:30 p.m. in Canton, S.D. The next home game is June 26 at 7:30 p.m. against Harrisburg, S.D.